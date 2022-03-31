US airport security screening to become more gender-neutral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. airport security procedures will become more gender-neutral. Among the changes are updates to scanners used for screening and the use for the first time of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female. Transportation Security Administration officers will also receive new instructions on screening intended to make procedures less invasive. The changes announced by the Department of Homeland Security are among a series of travel-security measures announced by DHS to mark International Trans Day of Visibility.