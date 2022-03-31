Size of COVID package could shrink to $10B as talks continue

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says a bipartisan package to provide fresh spending to combat COVID-19 may drop to $10 billion. McConnell made his remark during an interview Thursday with Punchbowl News. The two parties remain deadlocked over how to pay for the measure. Negotiators have been trying for weeks to revive a $15.6 billion version they’d agreed to earlier this month. But that fell apart after House Democrats rejected cuts in pandemic aid to states to help pay for it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the two sides’ differences have been “narrowed greatly.” But he acknowledged the need to win GOP support in the 50-50 chamber, where 60 votes are needed to pass most major bills.