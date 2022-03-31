Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:08 pm

Macy’s building NC distribution center, 2,800 jobs to come

KEYT

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — Macy’s Inc. has announced plans to build a distribution and online order fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ 2,800 people. The department store and online retail giant said Thursday it will invest $584 million in the project in China Grove, which is northeast of Charlotte. The center could one day handle 30% of the company’s digital supply chain capacity. South Carolina also was in the running for the center. North Carolina state and local governments could ultimately give Macy’s incentives valued over $60 million. State government announced earlier this week that an electric car maker planned to create 7,500 jobs in Chatham County.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content