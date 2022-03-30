BioNTech’s quarterly profit soars on COVID-19 vaccine demand

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech has reported another quarter of strong earnings growth. The German pharmaceutical company teamed with Pfizer to develop the first widely used COVID-19 vaccine. The company on Wednesday posted net profit of 3.2 billion euros for the final three months of 2021. That’s up from 367 million euros in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share rose to 12.18 euros from 1.43 euros a year ago. Heavy demand for the vaccine also helped Pfizer report healthy quarterly earnings last month. Vaccinations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine started in December 2020. BioNTech said about 2.6 billion doses of the vaccine had been delivered last year.