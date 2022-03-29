Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:47 am

Renewable energy chief: climate goals need ‘radical action’

KEYT

By FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Renewable Energy Agency says “radical action” is needed to shift away from fossil fuels and ensure global warming doesn’t pass dangerous thresholds. A 348-page report published by the agency Tuesday concludes that investments of $5.7 trillion in renewable energy are needed globally each year until 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. Currently those emissions are going up, not down. IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera says the energy transition is “far from being on track.” His intergovernmental organization based in Abu Dhabi suggests that investments of $700 billion should be diverted away from the fossil fuel sector annually to avoid creating wells, pipelines and power plants that can’t be used anymore.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

