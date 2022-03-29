India plans power project in Sri Lanka after China’s shelved

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India has agreed to set up power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean. A visiting Indian official and Sri Lanka’s foreign minister witnessed the signing. China cited security concerns when its own power projects in Sri Lanka were suspended. India considers its near-neighbor Sri Lanka to be in it sphere of influence, while the island nation also is important to China’s ambitious “One Belt One Road” infrastructure initiative. The agreement comes amid a severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, which has approached both India and China for help.