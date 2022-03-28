‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ plan gets political, celebrity help

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for humanitarian help has been answered by the European Commission, the government of Canada and dozens of celebrities assembled by advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen, including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, actor Hugh Jackman, as well as Madonna and top Grammy nominee Jon Batiste. “Stand Up for Ukraine,” which organizers are calling a “social media rally,” will take place April 8 to raise awareness for a global pledging summit on April 9. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the pledging summit in hopes of raising funds from governments, companies, philanthropies and individuals for Ukrainian refugees.