Russian stocks slide as trading resumes for all companies

LONDON (AP) — Russian shares have slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies after a monthlong halt following the Ukraine invasion. The benchmark MOEX index slid 2.2% on Monday after the Moscow Exchange reopened for all of its several hundred listed companies, but with restrictions still in place to limit volatility. The last full trading session in Moscow was on Feb. 25, a day after the index tumbled by a third after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Prices whipsawed last week when the exchange tentatively reopened for two days of limited trading, with investors allowed to trade only 33 of the MOEX’s 50 companies. Some restrictions remained in place Monday to prevent another big selloff. Foreigners are unable to sell shares until April 1.