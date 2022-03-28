Brewer Carlsberg pulls out of Russia over Ukraine war

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewery group Carlsberg is pulling out of Russia, citing Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine. The Copenhagen-based group said Monday it had taken “the difficult and immediate decision to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia.” Its CEO said the decision means Carlsberg will have no presence in Russia, and business in its vast Russian market will no longer be included in the Danish brewer’s revenue and operating profit. The business “will be treated as an asset held for sale until completion of the disposal.” Carlsberg generates around 10% of its sales in Russia, and has about 8,400 staff, who will be laid off.