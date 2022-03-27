Fire strikes terminal under construction at Kuwait airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire has broken out at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport. Firefighters are still trying to control the blaze in Kuwait City on Monday. That’s according to the Interior Ministry spokesman. He says a cause for the blaze was not immediately known. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured. Photos circulated on social media of dark, billowing smoke behind the lines of planes on the runway. Some flights had been delayed on Monday morning though civil aviation authorities said it wasn’t because of the fire.