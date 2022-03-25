West African leaders hold summit after Mali sanctions

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — West African leaders are holding another summit on Mali after imposing regional sanctions in January on the country after its military leaders said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding an election in February. The regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS invited the junta leader and transitional president of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, to attend in person. His office said he wouldn’t go in person but perhaps virtually. It’s likely that the bloc will revisit the January sanctions that suspended most commerce and financial aid to the country and included land and air border closures with other countries belonging to ECOWAS. The African Economic and Monetary Union Court of Justice on Thursday ordered the suspension of those sanctions.