US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and the European Union have announced a new partnership to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy. The White House is billing it as the start of a years-long effort to further isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was set to discuss the issue Friday with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm. Biden is then scheduled to fly to Poland, the final stop on his four-day trip. Biden is lobbying to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine’s defense. In Poland, he’ll meet with U.S. troops and be briefed on the U.S. response to the plight of Ukrainian refugees, many of whom are entering Poland.