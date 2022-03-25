Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:57 am

Mining group: ‘Attack’ on Alabama pipeline prompts reward

KEYT

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A late-night explosion at a natural gas pipeline in rural west Alabama is under investigation by federal agents. And a company says it’s offering a $25,000 reward for what it calls an attack on critical infrastructure. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 late Wednesday and reported hearing a loud noise. No one was hurt and local investigators called state and federal bomb squads after officers realized an explosion had occurred at a pipeline near Warrior Met Coal Inc. Miners have been striking at the company nearly a year and Warrior Met says it believes the explosion is linked to the dispute. The miners union says it condemns all violence.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content