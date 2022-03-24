Searchers in China find wing, engine parts after plane crash

By NG HAN GUAN

Associated Press

WUZHOU, China (AP) — People in rain gear and rubber boots are searching muddy, forested hills in southern China for the second flight recorder from a jetliner that crashed with 132 people aboard. No survivors have been found since the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 dived into a mountainous area Monday, but authorities say they still are looking. Some human remains and engine parts were found, as well as passengers’ belongings. A black box believed to be the cockpit voice recorder was found earlier, but the other, the flight data recorder, hasn’t been located. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said talks were ongoing with China over dispatching an expert to participate in the investigation, as is standard when the planes involved are from American manufacturers.