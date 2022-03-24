Oklahoma woman arrested in 1993 killing in California

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a 61-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma in the 1993 killing of a Northern California shop owner who was shot during a “robbery gone wrong.” The case remained cold for nearly 30 years. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jacob Trickett said Thursday Rayna Elizabeth Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in Dewey last week and is in Washington County Jail awaiting extradition to California to face charges in the April 26, 1993, fatal shooting of Shu Ming Tang. The killing attracted national attention after it was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” that same year.