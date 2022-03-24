NYC mayor allows unvaccinated athletes play home games

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, while keeping in place the rule for countless other workers who faced losing their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated. The mandate had kept Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving from playing in home games and was expected to block several baseball players from taking the field in their upcoming season. The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including private workers and government employees. Critics of the mayor’s decision blasted the mayor for seeming to lift the rule only for wealthy and famous athletes.