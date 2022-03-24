Skip to Content
EU officials agree on rules to rein in Big Tech dominance

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials agreed Thursday on a landmark provisional agreement aimed at clamping down on the biggest online companies, dubbed digital “gatekeepers,” by laying out a list of dos and don’ts. With those rules, the bloc is seeking to prevent tech giants like Google, Meta and Apple from dominating digital markets, a change from its previous practice of issuing big fines for past antitrust violations. After several months of talks, negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council reached a deal on the so-called Digital Markets Act. The provisional agreement now needs to be endorsed by the Council and the European Parliament. 

