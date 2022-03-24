EU agrees on Russia sanctions so far, but energy divides

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has preserved a sense of rarely seen unity through four rounds of unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. But at an EU summit Thursday, the 27 leaders have faced division on the biggest issue of all: energy. During the first month of war, EU nations imposed tough measures targeting Russia’s economy and financial system as well as President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs. But they have so far spared Russian fossil fuels. It highlights the EU’s reliance on the country’s oil, natural gas and coal to keep homes warm and the wheels of industry turning.