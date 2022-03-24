5 days after crash, 2nd black box eludes China searchers

By NG HAN GUAN

Associated Press

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Five days after the crash of a passenger jet in mountainous southern China, the disaster’s cause remains a mystery while the search for the plane’s second black box continues. Hundreds of people, many in white hazmat suits, combed the impact zone and a much larger debris field along steep slopes for bits of the wreckage and the belongings and body parts of the 132 on board who perished in the crash. Persistent rain has frustrated the task. The remote location has required the use of dogs and hand tools, including metal detectors more often seen at airports. The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 left a 65-foot-deep hole when it fell from the sky Monday.