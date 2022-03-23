EU looks to US to help curb reliance on Russian natural gas

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is looking to the United States to help reduce its reliance on Russian energy and will be discussing major shipments of liquefied natural gas over the next two years during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that she will talk with Biden about prioritizing LNG deliveries from the United States to the European Union in the coming months. She proposed all gas storage facilities in the 27-nation bloc are topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter and hopes that U.S. fuel will be a big part of it.