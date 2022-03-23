World shares, oil prices mixed ahead of NATO, G7, EU summit

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

World shares are mixed following a retreat on Wall Street as leaders prepare to meet in Europe to discuss the Ukraine crisis. U.S. and European futures rose while Asian markets were mostly lower. Shares rose in Moscow after Russia’s exchange resumed trading under heavy restrictions. U.S. President Joe Biden was to attend the meetings in Brussels, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agendas. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back.