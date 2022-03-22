Ukraine calls on Chinese drone maker to stop use by Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Ukraine is appealing to a Chinese maker of civilian drones to block what the Ukrainian government says is their use by the Russian army to target missile attacks. The appeal to DJI Technology Co. highlights the conflict in Ukraine for Chinese companies. Beijing says Moscow is its “most important strategic partner” at a time when Western companies have cut ties with Russia. A Ukrainian official said Russian forces are “using DJI products in order to navigate their missile.” He appealed to DJI to deactivate drones activated in Russia, Syria or Lebanon. The company responded that it can’t deactivate drones but can impose geofencing, or software restrictions on where all drones in Ukraine can fly.