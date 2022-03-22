US markets drift lower in premarket as Biden heads to Europe

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets drifted toward losses in advance of the market open Wednesday as President Joe Biden heads to Europe for a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda. The futures for the Dow Jones Industrials fell 0.4% Wednesday and the same for the S&P 500 slipped 0.5%. Global shares were mixed, with Asia mostly higher despite worries about rising energy costs. U.S. benchmark crude edged up 16 cents to $111.92 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose $3.11 to $118.59 per barrel.