Zaghari-Ratcliffe seeks freedom for remaining Iran hostages

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says that memories of her daughter helped sustain her through almost six years of captivity in Iran as she appealed for the release of fellow hostage Morad Tahbaz who was left out of the deal that brought her home. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last week after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran, said she was grateful to be free but her journey wouldn’t be complete until Tahbaz and others are returned home, too. “I believe that the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete as to such time that all of us who are unjustly detained in Iran are reunited with our families,’’ Zaghari-Ratcliffe said at a news conference that included Tahbaz’s daughter.