Saudi Arabia says it’s not responsible for high oil prices

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it “won’t bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets” after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have affected the kingdom’s production. The statement on Monday was carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. It quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying that “the international community must assume its responsibility to maintain energy supplies” in order to “stand against the Houthis.” Yemen’s rebels on Sunday launched a series of attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil and natural gas production. Benchmark Brent crude oil stood at over $112 a barrel in trading Monday.