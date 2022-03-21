Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is raging on. Ukraine has rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continues. Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach,” citing President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb. Russia’s war, now in its 26th day, shows no signs of abating and the fighting is exacting a heavy toll on civilians. The U.N. says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine.