East Coast natural gas plant on hold after legal challenge

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for northeastern Pennsylvania has been thrown into question after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental groups. New Fortress Energy Inc. agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing, at least for now. The $800 million plant was intended to liquify natural gas from the Marcellus Shale gas field. The LNG was supposed to be taken by rail or truck to a proposed New Fortress export terminal along the Delaware River near Philadelphia. If the company wants to restart the project, it will need to begin the state permitting process over again.