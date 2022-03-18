Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:47 am

MacKenzie Scott donates $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs

KEYT

By MARIA DI MENTO of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy

MacKenzie Scott has donated $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, the 160-year-old nonprofit announced Thursday. It is the largest public gift Scott has given so far. Scott directed $25 million of the total to the organization’s national office in Atlanta and the remainder of her gift — $256 million — will be split in varying amounts among the 62 local clubs, according to a Boys & Girls Clubs of America spokeswoman. She said the decisions about the amounts were made by Scott and her advisers. The clubs offer a variety of after-school, weekend, and summer programs for young people focused on homework, arts, STEM, leadership, mentoring, recreation and sports, and more.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content