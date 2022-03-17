UK ferry operator halts sailings before ‘major announcement’

LONDON (AP) — P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, suspended sailings ahead of what it called a “major announcement.” A lawmaker who represents the area posted what appeared to be a company statement on Twitter that said the announcement will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.” The statement says “to facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.” P&O told passengers on Twitter that its “port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.”