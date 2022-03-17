China’s Shenzhen to reopen, still trying to contain virus

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says companies in Shenzhen, a major business center, will be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain outbreaks there progress. That follows a shutdown of the city of 17.5 million people that rattled financial markets. A deputy mayor said testing of every resident was “progressing smoothly.” He said 71 new cases were found in the 24 hours through midnight Wednesday. China’s case numbers in the latest of outbreaks are relatively low. But authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every infected person. That has prompted concern about disruption to business and trade.