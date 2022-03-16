Vietnam drops COVID-19 restrictions for foreign visitors

By HAU DINH

Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has scrapped quarantine and other travel restrictions for foreign visitors in an effort to fully reopen its border after two years of pandemic-related closure, the government said. Visitors entering the Southeast Asian country now only need to show a negative test prior to arrival, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. Visitors must self-monitor their health during the first 10 days of their stay in Vietnam and notify health professionals if they experience any COVID-19-like symptoms. Vietnam also reinstated visa exemptions and the issuance of visas on arrival to their pre-pandemic status. Vietnam closed its border and stopped issuing tourist visas in March 2020 to contain the spread of the virus.