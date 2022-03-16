UK easing COVID-19 testing, monitoring despite case uptick

By MARIA CHENG

AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — Britain is ending some of its most comprehensive COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs. It’s a move some scientists fear will complicate efforts to track the virus and detect any worrisome new variants. Officials have largely dismissed those concerns, despite a recent uptick in cases across Europe. They insist that high immunization rates will help dampen future waves of disease. But based on how quickly new variants have arisen, some experts suggest the next mutated version could arrive as early as May. They warn that U.K. authorities should be using the time to prepare, rather than winding down their pandemic defenses.