EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia. The EU on Tuesday included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in Britain by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government last week. The aluminum magnate was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has also been suspended as director of the Premier League club.