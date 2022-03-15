Skip to Content
AP National Business
Embattled Federal Reserve pick Raskin withdraws nomination

KEYT

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sarah Bloom Raskin has withdrawn her nomination to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity before an official announcement. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Monday that he opposed Raskin’s confirmation, and all Republicans in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate had indicated they planned to block her for the position of the Fed’s top banking regulator.

The Associated Press

