War censorship exposes Putin’s leaky internet controls

By FRANK BAJAK and BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writers

BOSTON (AP) — The Kremlin’s raft of online censorship measures has exposed serious shortcomings in its efforts to make Russia’s internet a powerful tool of surveillance and social control akin to China’s so-called Great Firewall. Any Russian with a modicum of tech smarts can circumvent Kremlin attempts to starve the population of fact. That has put foreign providers of internet bandwidth and associated services. They face public pressure to punish the Russian state for its war on Ukraine. But they are wary of helping stifle a free flow of information that can counter Kremlin disinformation.