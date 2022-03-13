No result yet after Turkmenistan presidential election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — There is an unexpected wait for the result of Turkmenistan’s presidential election that is widely expected to cement a political dynasty. Authorities said Sunday they needed more time to count the votes. Serdar Berdymukhamedov is son of the incumbent Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and is the overwhelming favorite in Saturday’s early vote in the gas-rich Central Asian country. Turkmenistan typically announces preliminary election results on the following day. Central election commission chairman Gulmyrat Myradov told reporters that votes were still being counted and that preliminary results would likely be reported Monday.