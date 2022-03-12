Premier League disqualifies Abramovich from running Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

The Premier League has disqualified Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea after the club owner was sanctioned by the British government over Russia’s war on Ukraine. The announcement that Abramovich had been disqualified from being a club director was made by the league’s board on Saturday. The team is able to continue operating under a license issued by the British government when it froze Abramovich’s assets on Thursday while imposing sanctions against him over ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including restrictions on spending. Abramovich had already announced last week before being sanctioned that he would put Chelsea up for sale.