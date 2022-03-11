Yale strikes Sackler name from campus amid opioid outrage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has begun removing the Sackler name from its campus several years after announcing it would no longer accept donations from the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The Ivy League university is the latest institution to distance itself from the family amid growing outrage over its role in the opioid crisis. Yale has received over $1 million in donations from the family. University spokesperson Karen Peart says it has reassigned an employee from the David A. Sackler Professorship of Pharmacology and has no plans to fill academic posts named for the Sacklers.