Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:11 am

How racism still affects millionaire donors of color: Report

KEYT

By EMILY HAYNES of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy

A new qualitative study of 113 millionaires of color found that nearly all had experienced racial or ethnic bias. “It’s so obvious, but it’s also very profound,” says report co-author Hali Lee, founding partner at Radiant Strategies and a co-founder of the Donors of Color Network. She says the finding demonstrates the ways that racism has affected the lives of millionaires of color — from where they raise their families to the people and causes they support. The study was released Wednesday by the Donors of Color Network, a membership organization for wealthy philanthropists from marginalized backgrounds, along with two consulting companies, Radiant Strategies and the Vaid Group.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content