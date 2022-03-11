EU leaders seek ways to give support amid high energy prices

By SYLVIE CORBET and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — EU leaders are discussing ways to support the continent’s economies as they face skyrocketing energy prices amid the crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel said Friday that talks at a summit at the Versailles palace outside Paris aim to find a strategy to make Europe “stronger, more sovereign, more independent.” Michel said leaders were to address energy prices and how to support people’s purchasing power and companies’ competitiveness. Europe was already facing a tricky test before Russia’s invasion because of an outlook for slowing economic growth accompanied by surging inflation, driven by energy prices.