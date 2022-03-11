CNN+ streams start March 29; MSNBC to stream programming

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN announced that its CNN+ streaming service will start operating on March 29. The subscription-based service will have programs by some familiar CNN stars in different roles — Anderson Cooper will host a parenting show and Jake Tapper will interview authors. CNN+ has also poached talent from elsewhere in the industry, including Audie Cornish, Jemele Hill, Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace. MSNBC also announced that it will make many of its programs available to stream on a time-delayed basis on the Peacock Premium subscription service. News outlets known best as television companies are betting heavily on streaming as the venue of choice in the future.