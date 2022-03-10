Mexican cartels turn to bitcoin, internet, e-commerce

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drug cartels in Mexico are increasingly turning to the internet, bitcoin and e-commerce to launder money and sell drugs. That’s according to a new report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The report released Thursday says the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel are increasingly using small, online purchases of bitcoin to avoid money-laundering controls. The report says Mexican cartels are believed to launder about $25 billion a year in Mexico. The report says online vendors “have a significant impact” in selling drugs. The web sites often advertise fentanyl pills as Xanax, Adderall or Oxycodone.