EXPLAINER: What sanctions mean for Roman Abramovich, Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The decision to sanction Roman Abramovich and freeze his assets has left Chelsea to continue playing only with the approval of the British government under special conditions. The 55-year-old Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians punished by Boris Johnson’s administration on Thursday for their close links to the Kremlin with Russia’s war on Ukraine into a third week. Abramovich transformed Chelsea after stunning English football in 2003 by launching the most expensive takeover of an English club. The sanctions could have immediately forced Chelsea to stop running as a business, and preventing its teams from completing their seasons. Instead, a special license has been issued to allow it to continue operating, subject to heavy restrictions.