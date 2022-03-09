Young Ukrainian dancers, trapped abroad, get Paris residency

By ALEX TURNBULL

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. The young dancers will now have residency at the Théâtre du Chatelet in the heart of the French capital until they can go home. One of the troupe is headed from Paris to Ukraine’s border with Poland to retrieve her daughter, who’s been evacuated. But many of its members, who were not on the tour, are stuck in Ukraine.