Starbucks workers at 3 more NY stores vote to unionize

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Employees at three more Starbucks stores in suburban Buffalo have voted to form unions. A count of ballots Wednesday showed workers at the stores narrowly approving organizing efforts. The results bring to six the number of unionized Starbucks shops and further advance organizing efforts that began in Buffalo and have spread to at least two dozen states. Employees who favor unionizing say they want more input, through collective bargaining, on pay, working conditions and store operations. Seattle-based Starbucks has actively fought unionization, saying its more than 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when the company works directly with employees.