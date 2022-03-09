OxyContin maker seeks approval for latest settlement plan

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is asking a judge to approve its latest plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids. It would require members of the Sackler family who own the company to pay as much as $6 billion to fight the opioid epidemic in exchange for protection from civil lawsuits. Some state attorneys general are objecting because the states that worked out the new deal will receive a larger share. As part of the settlement, some members of the wealthy family are to hear statements Thursday from people who have been addicted to opioids and the survivors of those who died from their addictions.