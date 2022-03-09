Nestle plans Arizona factory for plant-based coffee creamers

PHOENIX (AP) — Nestle USA says it will build a $675 million plant in metro Phoenix to produce beverages including oat milk coffee creamers. The company announced Wednesday that the factory will eventually employ more than 350 people in Glendale. It’s slated to open in 2024. Nestle, which makes the Coffee mate brand of creamers, is in the midst of an early $3 billion expansion of its U.S. production capacity. The plans for Arizona are fueled by a rapid rise in consumer demand for plant-based products. The project is eligible for up to $7 million in state tax subsidies if Nestle follows through on the commitment for 350 jobs.