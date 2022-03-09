Skip to Content
Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family’s bakery, dies

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family’s New York-based bakery into a national brand, has died at age 92. Entenmann died Feb. 24 in Hialeah. His son, Charles William Entenmann, confirmed the death to Newsday. Charles E. Entenmann was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded a bakery in Brooklyn in 1898. The family expanded nationally and sold the business in 1978. Charles Entenmann moved to Florida in the 1980s and founded a company that created technology to help seal wounds. He also supported and conducted research on cold fusion.

