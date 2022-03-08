Harvesters of valuable baby eels hope for a stable 2022

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The industry that harvests one of the most valuable fish species in the United States is hoping for a more stable year in 2022 after two years of volatile price swings. Fishermen in Maine harvest baby eels. The elvers are sometimes worth more than $2,000 per pound because they are vitally important for Asian aquaculture companies. Maine is the only U.S. state with a significant fishery for the eels. Prices have fluctuated wildly since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.