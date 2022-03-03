Wheat, corn prices surge amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Consumers facing higher prices for products made with corn and wheat could be in for more pain as global supplies tighten because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wheat and corn prices have each jumped more than 20% so far this year, surpassing their gains for all of 2021. Persistently rising inflation has already prompted companies like Kellogg and General Mills to raise prices and pass the costs on to consumers and that pattern may worsen with the current crisis.